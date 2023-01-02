Colts aim to lock in 2023 top-five pick entering season finale

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) didn’t move in the 2023 NFL draft order following their abysmal 38-10 loss against the New York Giants (9-6-1), and they can solidify their standing in the top five going into the final game of the 2022 season.

With just one game remaining, the Colts can’t finish worse than the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The highest they can go would be the No. 3 overall pick, but that would take a lot of help from teams struggling in a similar manner.

Currently holding the No. 5 overall pick, according to Tankathon, a close eye will be kept by Colts fans as it pertains to the draft order this week. Here’s a look at the top-five entering the final week of the season:

Houston Texans (2-13-1) Chicago Bears (3-13) Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos (4-12) Arizona Cardinals (4-12) Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)

If both the Broncos and Cardinals win, the Colts would move up to No. 3 overall with a loss against the Texans.

The team to watch, however, will be the Los Angeles Rams (5-11), whose pick—currently owned by Detroit—sits one spot behind the Colts. Considering the Texans and Seahawks are both potentially in play for quarterbacks, it would be best if the Lions didn’t jump the Colts in the draft order.

The Lions don’t have to take a quarterback in the first round. But they could be a prime trade-back candidate if they are one spot ahead of the Colts. We can’t assume general manager Chris Ballard will be aggressive in terms of trading up for a quarterback because he’s never been inclined to do so.

Regardless, the Colts seem to be in a solid position to grab one of the top-four quarterbacks from the 2023 class—Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. All four come with equal promise and question marks.

With the way the season has ended, it’s shaping up to be that the Colts are taking a quarterback regardless of who is on the board at the time.

