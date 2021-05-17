Colts agree to two weeks of on-field work, no mandatory minicamp

The union’s effort to negotiate more favorable offseason terms on a case by case basis is working.

Via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, the Colts have agreed to reduce their offseason program to two more weeks, with no mandatory minicamp.

Thus, they’ll be done by Memorial Day weekend, and they’ll reconvene for training camp. Per Holder, the idea had the support of G.M. Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich.

The sessions won’t include 11-on-11 situations.

It’s a calculated risk by the Colts. With two months away from the team, the players will have more time to let themselves get out of shape. If they do, however, they’ll pay for it when training camp starts.

If they’re ready to go when the season starts, other teams may be more willing to agree to scaling back the offseason program.

