Colts agree to two-year deal with QB Nick Foles

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to sign quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.

It was previously reported that the Colts and Foles had been working toward a deal to make Foles the backup to starter Matt Ryan. With Sam Ehlinger as the main backup, it was only a matter of time before Foles was brought into the mix.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported it would be a two-year deal for Foles.

Nick Foles and the #Colts have now agreed to terms on a two-year deal, source says. Foles and Frank Reich officially reunited, this time with Foles as Matt Ryan’s backup. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 23, 2022

Foles and head coach Frank Reich have a very strong history. It was only a matter of time before the reunion took place. Despite Carson Wentz enjoying an MVP season in 2017, a torn ACL opened the door for Foles to lead the way during the playoffs.

The Eagles wound up going on a magical run with Foles helping lead the offense under Reich and then-head coach Doug Pederson.

Since then, Foles played for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019) and Chicago Bears (2020-2021).

