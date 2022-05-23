Colts agree to two-year deal with QB Nick Foles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Foles
    Nick Foles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Frank Reich
    Frank Reich
    American football player and coach

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to sign quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.

It was previously reported that the Colts and Foles had been working toward a deal to make Foles the backup to starter Matt Ryan. With Sam Ehlinger as the main backup, it was only a matter of time before Foles was brought into the mix.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported it would be a two-year deal for Foles.

Foles and head coach Frank Reich have a very strong history. It was only a matter of time before the reunion took place. Despite Carson Wentz enjoying an MVP season in 2017, a torn ACL opened the door for Foles to lead the way during the playoffs.

The Eagles wound up going on a magical run with Foles helping lead the offense under Reich and then-head coach Doug Pederson.

Since then, Foles played for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019) and Chicago Bears (2020-2021).

 

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Over/Under: 2.5 Foles starts for Colts in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp

Related

Jim Irsay bought Kurt Cobain's guitar for $4.5 million

Colts sit 8th in ESPN's FPI rankings for 2022

Quenton Nelson ranked among elite NFL guards

List

Colts' 90-man offseason roster by jersey number

Recommended Stories