Colts agree to trade for Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders that will send defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis, first reported Wednesday by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With a massive need to add to the pass rush, the Colts are reportedly sending a package that includes cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Almost immediately after reports surfaced of Chandler Jones agreeing to a deal with the Raiders, this trade was reported.

The details of the trade, confirmed by Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, are a straight swap of Ngakoue for Ya-Sin.

Outside of finding a quarterback to replace Carson Wentz, finding legitimate pass-rushing help was the biggest need for the Colts. Ngakoue fits that bill, especially given the experience he had with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who was with the Raiders in 2020.

The Colts have plenty of experience going against Ngakoue during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is a big move for the Colts and one that needed to be done in order to get the pass rush going again.

