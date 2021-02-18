Colts agree to trade for Eagles QB Carson Wentz

The Carson Wentz era in Philadelphia is over, as ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the former No. 2 overall pick will be dealt to the Colts for draft picks. Wentz was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts during a Dec. 6 loss at Green Bay, and that was the last of his snaps as a quarterback in Philadelphia. The benching was the punctuation on a 2020 season in which Wentz only completed 57.4% of his passes and a league-leading 15 interceptions and 50 sacks. Wentz earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 when he threw 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in 13 games, leading the NFL with a 78.5 total quarterback rating