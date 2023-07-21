Colts agree to sign Al-Quadin Muhammad

Defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad was set to visit with the Jets on Friday, but there won't be any reason to look for Muhammad on the AFC East team's defense this season.

Muhammad's agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey said their client has agreed to a one-year deal with the Colts. No other terms were disclosed.

It's a return to Indianapolis for Muhammad as he played 64 games for the team between 2018 and 2021. That run came under the team's previous coaching staff, so the familiar faces will be limited to the roster in Muhammad's second tour with the Colts.

Muhammad spent last season with the Bears and had 29 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in 16 appearances.