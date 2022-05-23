Colts agree to 2-year deal with former Eagles QB Nick Foles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Foles
    Nick Foles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Frank Reich
    Frank Reich
    American football player and coach

The move is now complete, as the Colts are signing former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year as the primary backup to Matt Ryan.

Foles and Reich have a very strong history, and the then backup quarterback led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl after Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL against the Rams in Los Angeles. Foles flourished in leading the Eagles to an upset of the Patriots under Reich as offensive coordinator and Doug Pederson as head coach.

Indianapolis currently has former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the primary backup to Ryan.

List

The 7 most important games on the Eagles' 2022 schedule

List

Eagles' projected defensive depth chart following the 2022 NFL Draft

Related

Eagles land in the top-10 of Peter King's 2022 NFL Power Rankings

NFLPA Rookie Premiere provides first look at Eagles' QB Carson Strong

Contract details for Eagles' 1-year deal with CB James Bradberry

Eagles' Darius Slay and DeVonta Smith preparing for round two of 1-on-1 matchup?

Giants sign former Eagles CB Michael Jacquet

Recommended Stories