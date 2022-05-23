Colts agree to 2-year deal with former Eagles QB Nick Foles

Nick Foles and the #Colts have now agreed to terms on a two-year deal, source says. Foles and Frank Reich officially reunited, this time with Foles as Matt Ryan’s backup. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 23, 2022

The move is now complete, as the Colts are signing former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year as the primary backup to Matt Ryan.

Foles and Reich have a very strong history, and the then backup quarterback led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl after Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL against the Rams in Los Angeles. Foles flourished in leading the Eagles to an upset of the Patriots under Reich as offensive coordinator and Doug Pederson as head coach.

Indianapolis currently has former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the primary backup to Ryan.

