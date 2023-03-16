Colts agree to 1-year, $3.5M deal with Eagles free agent QB Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew has a new home and depending on what quarterback Shane Steichen targets, the Eagles free agent could have a chance to be a starter.

After initial reports that Indianapolis was interested in Minshew, he’s signing a one-year deal to reunite with the new head coach, Shane Steichen.

It’s expected to be a one-year, $3.5 million deal with upside for Gardner Minshew in Indianapolis. https://t.co/JCtw1NbsJ9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

The Colts currently have the No. 4 overall pick in April’s draft, and new head coach Shane Steichen is familiar with Minshew thanks to their two years together in Philadelphia.

In two appearances with Jalen Hurts injured, Minshew completed 44-of-76 passes for 663 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Minshew was acquired by Philadelphia ahead of the 2021 season for a sixth-round pick.

