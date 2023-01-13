Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs named 2nd-team All-Pro
For the second year in a row, Tampa Bay Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs is an NFL All-Pro
For the second year in a row, Tampa Bay Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs is an NFL All-Pro
Philon is the top player from Alabama in the 2024 recruiting cycle and a major Auburn target.
Bills safety Micah Hyde, who was declared out for the season with a neck injury in September, has a chance to return — but not this week, and not next week. After Hyde returned to practice this week, Bills coach Sean McDermott said today that there’s a chance Hyde could return to play in the [more]
Leandro Trossard will miss Brighton's home Premier League match against Liverpool on Saturday after manager Roberto De Zerbi punished him for leaving training without permission."I don't know about the transfer market, if he wants to change teams or not," De Zerbi said.
The NFL Up Vote crew debates if the Giants are true dark horses in the NFC and if they can upset the Vikings on Sunday.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 27-year-old Jaton Terrell Herder, police said in a news release. Shakeria Hawkins reports.
See for yourself what makes Florida's Anthony Richardson one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class
This Razorback is multi-skilled and has the capacity to play multiple positions, he could make for an immediate play maker for the defense.
WATCH: #Bills' Nyheim Hines earned Nickelodeon Award:
The Associated Press has unveiled its 2022 All-Pro team. The roster comes from votes cast by 50 media members. Expanded voting this year, with all voters selecting a first team and a second team. The first team consists of four Chiefs and four 49ers, three Raiders, two Eagles, two Vikings, two Cowboys, and two Jets. [more]
49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga won the Polynesian DPOY.
Delta Air Lines beat earnings estimates in the fourth quarter as air travel demand remained strong but the stock fell in early trading Friday as the carrier’s first quarter guidance disappointed. But while a strong end to 2022 was all but guaranteed for airlines, the outlook for the early part of 2023 is far from certain.
The coach of the year typically refers to the coach whose team most exceeded the general expectations that existed before the season started. In 2022, plenty of coaches fell into that category. One managed to take his team to the playoffs under circumstances that seemed unlikely to the point of no chance in hell. In [more]
Offensive coordinator Phil Longo said recently UW hoped to add wide receivers. UW got another commitment from a wide receiver on Wednesday.
Mackenzie Salmon chats with NFL Draft expert Luke Easterling about the many options facing the Chicago Bears who hold the first overall pick.
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski close the book on the 2022 regular season by coming up with their own year-end fantasy football awards and handing them out to the lucky winners.
The Bears are expected to hire Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as president and CEO. A move that makes perfect sense to kick off a transformational offseason.
Social Security recipients will soon find out what their new monthly payments will be in 2023 after the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) kicks in. Beginning in December, the Social Security...
Coordinator Wink Martindale has been excited about his defense all season, and he believes his New York Giants unit is coming together heading into the playoffs. Martindale sees all the signs of the Giants (9-7-1) being a “playoff defense.” The other thing that has Martindale excited preparing for Sunday's wild-card game in Minnesota against the NFC North champion Vikings (13-4) is the defense is almost healthy.
The winner of this week’s Latin America Amateur Championship now will receive an additional perk: a U.S. Open berth.
Companies are inventing cute titles for executives, but don't be fooled: The 'chief enthusiasm officer' can still fire you.