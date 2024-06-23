Colts address tight end and safety in early 2-round 2025 mock draft

In an early two-round 2025 NFL mock draft from Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network, the Indianapolis Colts address the tight end and safety positions–two potential big needs for them.

At pick No. 12 overall, Cummings has the Colts taking top tight end Colston Loveland from Michigan. Here is what Cummings had to say about the pick:

“The Colts have a lot of names at TE but not much long-term security. It stands to reason that they could be a suitor for Michigan’s Colston Loveland, who’d be a devastating force in Shane Steichen’s vertical scheme with his size, burst, bend, and separation ability.”

Cummings summed the state of the tight end room fairly well–the Colts have a number of options at the position this season that makeup a diverse group of skill sets. However, next offseason, Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox will be free agents, while Jelani Woods and Drew Ogletree will be entering the final year of their rookie deals.

Loveland is a very good athlete, standing 6-5 and weighing 246 pounds, and would add another pass-catching threat to the tight end position for the Colts, which is the part of his game he is known for.

In 2023, Loveland caught 45 of his 62 targets for 14.4 yards per catch with four scores. He played nearly half of his snaps from the slot, with almost 20 percent coming lined up out wide.

Loveland’s 649 receiving yards were the fifth-most among all tight ends last season. He also ranked fourth in average yards per catch and third in yards per route run, an efficiency metric from PFF.

With the Colts’ second selection at pick No. 44, they took Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa.

The safety position was a perceived need for the Colts this offseason and will likely be so once again. Julian Blackmon will be hitting free agency in 2025, and there will be the potential need to find an upgrade, or at least added competition, for Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas.

Listed at 6-2 – 210 pounds, the majority of Nwankpa’s snaps in 2023 came playing closer to the line of scrimmage, with 357 in the box and 243 from the slot.

In coverage, he held opponents to a completion rate of 54 percent on 26 targets and only 9.8 yards per catch. Nwankpa recorded two pass breakups and one interception. He ranked 59th out of 200-plus safeties in PFF’s run defense grade as well.

For more on Nwankpa’s game, here is what Cummings had to say:

“You rarely come across a complete three-level safety with a center-fielder’s range, but the 6’2″, 210-pound Nwankpa might just fit that profile. His playmaking ability is an obvious plus, but he also has exciting role versatility and presence in the support phase.”

