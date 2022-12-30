The Colts originally had three players on their practice report. They added another late Friday.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (throat) now is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Giants. It is unknown what Ngakoue did or when he did it.

Nagkoue has played all 15 games and has 29 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

The Colts ruled out receiver Ashton Dulin (concussion), tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle). None practiced this week.

Chargers safety Derwin James (concussion) also will not play for his team after his illegal hit on Dulin knocked both of them out of Monday Night Football. James was ejected from the game, though he wouldn’t have returned anyway.

Colts add Yannick Ngakoue to practice report with throat injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk