Colts add WR KJ Hamler to practice squad

Receiver KJ Hamler is back.

Roughly two months announcing that he has pericarditis and being waived with a non-football illness by the Broncos, Hamler has joined the Colts' practice squad.

The Colts announced the move on Saturday.

The Colts also elevated guard Ike Boettger and receiver Amari Rodgers to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's home game against the Rams. Cornerback Darren Hall was released from the practice squad.

Hamler was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2020. He had 381 receiving yards on 30 catches as a rookie. Last year, he appeared in only seven games, catching seven passes for 165 yards.