Colts add veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes

The Colts filled a need in the secondary with a veteran.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts are signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old cornerback made the Pro Bowl last year, but the Vikings cut him in a cap-saving move before the start of the league year. He struggled at times last year, and didn’t seem to be a favorite of coach Mike Zimmer.

Rhodes had been No. 20 on our list of the Top 25 Remaining Free Agents. And now he isn’t.

The Colts had a need after cutting Pierre Desir earlier this week.

