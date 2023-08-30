Colts add two offensive linemen, linebacker on waivers, release Isaiah WR McKenzie

INDIANAPOLIS — For most of training camp, it has been clear that the Colts needed depth on the offensive line, and the need became more acute when Indianapolis trimmed its roster to its initial 53 players Tuesday, leaving the Colts with four backup offensive linemen who have one career start among them.

Indianapolis responded by addressing the position on the waiver wire.

The Colts claimed three players, according to the NFL’s transaction wire, and two are offensive linemen: Eagles interior lineman Josh Sills, Dolphins rookie tackle Ryan Hayes and Cowboys linebacker Isaiah Land.

None of the three players are experienced.

Indianapolis cut veteran slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie, offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell and defensive tackle McTelvin Agim to make room on the roster. The Colts have just three receivers on the roster: Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alex Pearce.

Former Florida A&M football linebacker Isaiah Land (53) participates in the Dallas Cowboys 2023 rookie minicamp at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Sills, who signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent last year, played in one game with the Eagles. The 6-6, 325-pound Oklahoma State product played only on special teams, and he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list last offseason after being indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping, although he was acquitted of all charges in August.

Hayes, a seventh-round pick out of Michigan, is a 6-7, 305-pound tackle prospect who likely joins Blake Freeland on the Indianapolis roster as the team’s backup tackles. Both players are rookies; Freeland was a fourth-round pick.

Land, an undrafted free agent, is listed as a linebacker on the NFL’s transaction wire but likely would play the LEO spot in Gus Bradley’s defense as a pass rusher with speed off the edge. Land recorded a sack in the preseason with Dallas and reportedly produced 10 pressures on 25 rushes.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts add two offensive linemen, linebacker, cut WR Isaiah McKenzie