Colts add a running back to mix

The Colts continued to adjust their running back depth chart, adding another name before the first preseason game.

The team announced the signing of running back Aca’Cedric Ware Wednesday. To make room for him on the roster, they placed wide receiver Steve Ishmael on injured reserve.

Ware was in camp with the Colts earlier in training camp, after signing as an undrafted rookie from Southern Cal. AFter they never got anything out of Spencer Ware, the Colts put in a waiver claim for D'Onta Foreman, as they look at all options in the backfield.

Ishmael was on their active roster and practice squad last year, but didn’t play in a game.