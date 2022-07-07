Colts add new QB, CB in latest Draft Wire mock draft

The Indianapolis Colts haven’t truly begun their scouting for the 2023 NFL draft, but it is expected to be a big one for the organization.

Our friends over at Draft Wire recently released a two-round mock draft, and the Colts wound up with a new quarterback and cornerback with their two selections.

Though the Colts have potential for three selections in the first two rounds, it’s difficult to project the conditional third-round pick turning into a second until we know more about Carson Wentz’s situation with the Washington Commanders.

Without further ado, here’s a look at the two players the Colts selected in Draft Wire’s latest mock:

Round 1 | No. 21 overall | QB Will Levis | Kentucky

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Levis has been getting a lot of hype recently as a late-round pick on the first day of the draft. Though he has a limited body of work, his build and potential have analysts predicting he may shoot up draft boards.

Here’s what Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling had to say about the selection:

The Colts spent the 2022 draft building around Matt Ryan, but next year, they should think about drafting his eventual successor. Levis still needs to show improved development this season, but the flashes he’s displayed up to this point carry potential first-round promise.

In 13 games for the Wildcats in 2021, Levis completed 66% of his passes for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Round 2 | No. 53 overall | CB Jaylon Jones | Texas A&M

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Jones brings intriguing size to the secondary and will be entering his third season with the Aggies. In 19 career games, Jones has three interceptions and 10 passes defended.

Though Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II and Isaiah Rodgers are all expected to be under contract through the 2023 season, depth will be needed when the draft comes around next year.

Jones has the potential to shoot up draft boards more with a strong season in 2022.

