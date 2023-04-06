Colts add Payton McCollum to coaching staff

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts added Payton McCollum to the coaching staff under Shane Steichen, taking on the role of defensive assistant, according to the team’s website.

While the majority of coaching hires were announced by the team earlier in the offseason, this addition came without an announcement (h/t @FanOfNuance).

McCollum has spent the majority of his coaching career at the collegiate level. However, he did spend two seasons with the Detroit Lions (2016-2017) working as a coaching assistant.

Colts new offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter was the offensive coordinator of the Lions for those two seasons.

Here’s the rest of McCollum’s coaching history at the collegiate level:

Year

School

Role

2022

Eastern Michigan

Offensive Analyst

2020-2021

Washington

Quarterbacks Coach

2019

North Carolina Central

Wide Receivers Coach

2018

North Carolina

Offensive Analyst

2015

Campbell

Offensive Quality Control

