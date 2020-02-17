Colts add Matt Raich, Jerrod Johnson to coaching staff

The Colts have added a couple of coaches to Frank Reich’s staff for the 2020 season.

The team announced that they have hired Matt Raich as a special defensive assistant and assistant defensive line coach. They also hired Jerrod Johnson as offensive quality control coach.

Raich was until recently the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks, but their head coach Jonathan Hayes announced last week that he was no longer with the team. He previously spent time with the Bengals, Lions, Cardinals and Steelers over the course of 20-plus years as a coach.

Johnson was with the Colts in 2019 as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He also did a fellowship with the 49ers in 2017 and was a high school coach in Houston. He played quarterback at Texas A&M and was the first overall pick of the United Footbal League draft in 2011. He spent time with the Eagles, Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens and Cowboys without seeing any regular season action.