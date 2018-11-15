Colts add Jalen Collins to practice squad

Cornerback Jalen Collins has found a new home in the NFL.

Collins worked out for the Colts this week and the team announced on Thursday that he has been signed to their practice squad. Quarterback Phillip Walker was dropped in a corresponding move.

Now that Collins has signed, he’ll try to work his way into position to play in his first game since appearing in Super Bowl LI with the Falcons. The 2015 second-round pick was released by Atlanta last year at the end of a 10-game suspension and he served another 10-game suspension as a free agent this year. Collins has been suspended four times overall since entering the NFL for violations of the substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies.

Collins had 48 tackles and two interceptions in his 24 appearances for the Falcons.