Colts add DE Isaac Rochell to injury report, ruled OUT vs. Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts added defensive end Isaac Rochell to the injury report due to an illness and have ruled him OUT for the prime-time game against the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Sunday.

Rochell has been holding a reserve role in the Colts defense, playing on just 3.86% of the defensive snaps through the first four games of the season.

With Rochell out, along with rookie Kwity Paye, the Colts will use a rotation of Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu on the edge.

