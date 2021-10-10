Colts add DE Isaac Rochell to injury report, ruled OUT vs. Ravens

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts added defensive end Isaac Rochell to the injury report due to an illness and have ruled him OUT for the prime-time game against the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Sunday.

Rochell has been holding a reserve role in the Colts defense, playing on just 3.86% of the defensive snaps through the first four games of the season.

With Rochell out, along with rookie Kwity Paye, the Colts will use a rotation of Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu on the edge.

