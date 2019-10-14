Colts add defensive tackle Carl Davis

The Colts knew they had lost defensive end Kemoko Turay for the season, now they’ve replaced him on the roster.

The team announced the addition of defensive tackle Carl Davis, and that Turay had been placed on injured reserve.

Originally a third-round pick of the Ravens, Davis was released in final cuts by the Browns this offseason. He’s played in 33 games, starting 12.

Turay suffered a broken ankle in last week’s loss to the Chiefs.