The Colts added another veteran corner to their secondary.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Colts have agreed to terms with cornerback T.J. Carrie.

The Browns released Carrie in February, after he spent the last two seasons there. He started 14 games for the Browns, but was shown the door as yet another new administration parted ways with the previous administration’s players.

Carrie joins former Vikings corner Xavier Rhodes as incoming players, after they released cornerback Pierre Desir.

Colts add cornerback T.J. Carrie originally appeared on Pro Football Talk