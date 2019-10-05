Colts add a cornerback in advance of Sunday night

The Colts will need all the help they can get in the secondary against the Chiefs on Sunday night, and the Colts need even more help, given that their secondary is banged up.

The Colts have elevated cornerback Shakial Taylor from the practice squad.

Two safeties, Clayton Geathers (concussion) and Malik Hooker (knee), are out for the game. Safety Rolan Milligan is questionable with a knee injury, as is cornerback Rock Ya-Sin with a hip problem.

Taylor joined the practice squad earlier this week, after being waived on August 31. He was undrafted out of Kansas State in 2019.

To create a roster spot for Taylor, the Colts waived tight end Hale Hentges. An undrafted Alabama product in 2019, Hentges made the Week One roster but has been inactive for all four regular-season games.