Colts activated 14 players from COVID-19 list this week

At one point, several of the starters for the Indianapolis Colts were in doubt to play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 as they tested positive for COVID-19.

However, a change in league protocols allowed the majority of them to return this week for a game that would clinch a playoff berth if the Colts find themselves on the winning side when Sunday is all said and done.

Day by day this week, the Colts activated more players. It started with getting two of their starting offensive linemen back in Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski on Wednesday.

Then the Colts activated three more starters from the COVID-19 list, including linebacker Darius Leonard on Thursday.

This was followed by the activation of a pair of depth players in safety Jahleel Addae and running back Marlon Mack on Friday.

And finally, the Colts activated a slew of players on Saturday, including quarterback Carson Wentz and right tackle Braden Smith. Wentz finds himself in an interesting situation because, as of this writing, he still needs to clear the protocols in order to play on Sunday.

Regardless, here’s a quick look at all of the players the Colts activated from the COVID-19 list in Week 17:

QB Carson Wentz (activated Jan. 1)

RB Marlon Mack (activated Dec. 31)

LG Quenton Nelson (activated Dec. 29)

RG Mark Glowinski (activated Dec. 29)

RT Braden Smith (activated Jan. 1)

DE Kemoko Turay (activated Dec. 29)

WR Zach Pascal (activated Dec. 30)

LB Darius Leonard (activated Dec. 30)

CB Rock Ya-Sin (activated Dec. 29)

S Khari Willis (activated Dec. 30)

S Jahleel Addae (activated Dec. 31)

TE Farrod Green (restored to practice squad)

CB Chris Wilcox (restored to practice squad)

CB T.J. Carrie (activated Jan. 2)

