As the Colts emerge from their bye, they’ll be getting help at the receiver position.

Rookie Michael Pittman Jr. has been activated from injured reserve.

A second-round draft pick from USC, Pittman played in the first three games of the season (with one start), catching nine passes for 73 yards. He hasn’t played since Week Three due to a leg injury.

The Colts released receiver Daurice Fountain to create a roster spot for Pittman. A fifth-round pick in 2018, the Colts elevated Fountain from the practice squad after Week One. He has two catches for 23 yards this season.

Colts activate WR Michael Pittman Jr. from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk