Colts activate WR Dezmon Patmon, place S Khari Willis on IR

The Indianapolis Colts activated wide receiver Dezmon Patmon from the injured reserve list and placed safety Khari Willis on the injured reserve list, the team announced Thursday.

Ahead of the Thursday night game against the New York Jets, the Colts will be getting some depth in the wide receiver room back. Patmon will make his season debut after going on the injured reserve list following the preseason.

Willis suffered a calf injury against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 and was ruled out for Thursday night’s game on the final injury report. It’s serious enough to force him to miss the next three games.

The Colts also elevated safety Jahleel Addae from the practice squad to the active roster. Addae was signed to the practice squad last week.

In the safety room, the Colts are likely to start Josh Jones and Andrew Sendejo while Addae and George Odum will rotate in as well.

