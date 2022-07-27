The Colts will have a pair of players on the field on Wednesday as they get training camp up and rolling this week.

Indianapolis announced defensive end Tyquan Lewis and safety Rodney McLeod have been removed from the physically unable to perform list.

Both players were placed on the list over the weekend.

Lewis is returning from a year-ending knee injury suffered midseason. In eight games last season, he recorded 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, six QB hits, and an interception.

McLeod signed with the Colts in April after six seasons with Philadelphia. He recorded 58 tackles with a pair of interceptions and four passes defensed for the Eagles last year.

Colts activate Tyquan Lewis, Rodney McLeod off PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk