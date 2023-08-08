Colts activate Tyquan Lewis off PUP list

The Colts are getting healthier along their defensive line.

The team announced on Tuesday that Tyquan Lewis has been activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Lewis suffered a ruptured patellar tendon midway through the 2022 season. In his seven games last year, he registered 14 total tackles with a sack, two tackles for loss, and four QB hits. He re-signed with the Colts in the spring.

Lewis has struggled with injuries throughout his career. But in 2020 he did appear in all 16 games and recorded 4.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and six QB hits.

With Lewis coming off PUP, only running back Jonathan Taylor remains on the list for the Colts.