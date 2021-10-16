Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is poised to make his 2021 debut.

The Colts activated Hilton from injured reserve today, paving the way for Hilton to play tomorrow against the Texans.

Hilton was the Colts’ leader last season with 762 receiving yards, but he hasn’t played at all this year because of a neck injury.

The Colts also elevated kicker Michael Badgley and safety Jordan Lucas to the active roster from the practice squad and placed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on injured reserve.

Colts activate T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk