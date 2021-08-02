Colts activate T.J. Carrie off COVID-19 list

The Colts are getting one of their corners back.

Indianapolis has activated T.J. Carrie off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday. Carrie went on the list last Wednesday.

After spending the 2020 season with the Colts, Carrie re-signed with the club in April. Last year, he recorded a pair of interceptions, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Carrie appeared in 15 games with two starts.

He’s entering his eighth season after entering the league as a seventh-round pick back in 2014. Carrie has seven career interceptions and 51 career passes defensed in 107 games.

The Colts still have three players on the COVID-19 list: offensive tackle Julién Davenport, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, and corner Xavier Rhodes.

