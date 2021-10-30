Colts second-round draft pick Dayo Odeyingbo is set to make his NFL debut.

The Colts announced today that Odeyingbo, a defensive end from Vanderbilt who tore his Achilles tendon while working out before the draft, has been activated.

That likely means Odeyingbo will play tomorrow against the Titans.

The Colts activated linebacker Jordan Glasgow from injured reserve, waived defensive tackle Khalil Davis and running back Jordan Wilkins, and elevated running back Deon Jackson and safety Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.

Colts activate second-round rookie Dayo Odeyingbo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk