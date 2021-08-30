As expected Colts left guard Quenton Nelson will be able to practice on Monday.

Indianapolis announced on Monday that Nelson has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed offensive tackle Sam Tevi on injured reserve.

Nelson went on the list on Thursday, making him ostensibly a close contact of a player who tested positive.

Nelson is currently recovering from foot surgery, which he underwent earlier this month. He and quarterback Carson Wentz — who had the same surgery — are both slated to return to 11-on-11 drills in practice this week. That’s a good sign for their potential availability in the season opener against Seattle.

Tevi tore his ACL in the Colts’ preseason finale against Detroit last week. He was one of the players competing to start at left tackle until Eric Fisher is ready to return from his torn Achilles.

Colts activate Quenton Nelson off COVID-19 list, place Sam Tevi on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk