When the Colts placed left guard Quenton Nelson on the COVID-19 reserve list on December 24, the fear was that he’d miss at least two games because of the need for unvaccinated players to miss 10 days before returning to action.

The NFL moved to cut the quarantine period in half for all players who have tested positive and are asymptomatic on Tuesday, however, and that appears to have sped up Nelson’s return to action. Nelson is one of five Colts players to come off of the reserve list on Wednesday.

Right guard Mark Glowinski is also part of that group, so the Colts are moving closer to having their entire starting offensive line available for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Right tackle Braden Smith remains on the reserve list and center Ryan Kelly‘s game status is unclear after missing the last three games.

The Colts also activated defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, and practice squad tight end Farrod Green.

Nine players, including linebacker Darius Leonard and quarterback Carson Wentz, remain on the reserve list.

Colts activate Quenton Nelson, Mark Glowinski from COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk