Colts activate QB Carson Wentz from reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of facing Raiders

Under the rules that were in place when Carson Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Colts would have been without him for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. That’s because Wentz tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated and previous protocols would have ruled him out for ten day.

However the day after he tested positive, the NFL changed their rules to go along with new CDC guidelines, lowering the number of days from ten to five. They also changed their testing protocols to allow players to return with one negative test instead of two.

These new rules in place gave Wentz a chance to return before the Colts crucial playoff implication game against the Raiders this Sunday. And return he has.

We've activated CB T.J. Carrie, T Braden Smith and QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in addition to 7 roster moves ahead #LVvsIND: — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 1, 2022

Also returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list is starting guard Braden Smith and former Raiders CB TJ Carrie.

Wentz’s return doesn’t guarantee he will play Sunday, though you’d figure he would considering the importance in such a game. His availability would depend on if he is suffering from any lingering health issues from the virus.

To cover themselves, the Colts have elevated Brett Hundley from the practice squad, giving them three active quarterbacks including backup Sam Ehlinger