Colts activate QB Carson Wentz, C Ryan Kelly from COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

This is big news for the Colts, who thought they may have been without Wentz and the rest of the group until practices began next week. However, the 28-year-old quarterback, who was a close contact to a positive test, can at least get one extra day of team drills in.

The Colts have been wanting to see how Wentz responds during team drills as he’s coming off foot surgery. This will be a good test even before the team gets back together next week in preparation for the Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Colts moved wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and quarterback Sam Ehlinger to the injured reserve list.

Colts left tackle Eric Fisher is the only one remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

