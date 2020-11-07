Colts activate Matthew Adams from IR, place Ashton Dulin on IR

The Colts activated linebacker Matthew Adams from injured reserve Saturday, one of several transactions the team announced.

Adams went on IR on Sept. 26 after injuring his ankle on a special teams stop in Week 2 against the Vikings.

He returned to practice this week.

The Colts placed receiver Ashton Dulin on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Dulin injured a knee during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Lions, and the Colts already had ruled him out for this week’s game.

The Colts also announced they signed kicker Matt Gay to the practice squad and released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad. They elevated receivers Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

The team needed the help at receiver with Dunlin out, T.Y. Hilton (groin) doubtful and Marcus Johnson (knee) questionable. Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr., and Dezmon Patton are the team’s other receivers on the active roster.

