Colts activate LG Quenton Nelson, 4 others from COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts activated five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

Thanks to the new protocols the NFL is using, the Colts are likely to have several of their players return from the COVID-19 list. It’s not a guarantee that all of them will, but the chance of having most of them return is high this week—provided they are asymptomatic.

Head coach Frank Reich told the media that he expects more players to be activated in the coming days.

As the Colts look to clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17, here are the five players that were activated on Wednesday.

LG Quenton Nelson

CB Rock Ya-Sin

DE Kemoko Turay

RG Mark Glowinski

TE Farrod Green (reverts to practice squad)

