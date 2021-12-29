Colts activate LG Quenton Nelson, 4 others from COVID-19 list
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts activated five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.
Thanks to the new protocols the NFL is using, the Colts are likely to have several of their players return from the COVID-19 list. It’s not a guarantee that all of them will, but the chance of having most of them return is high this week—provided they are asymptomatic.
Head coach Frank Reich told the media that he expects more players to be activated in the coming days.
As the Colts look to clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17, here are the five players that were activated on Wednesday.
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
CB Rock Ya-Sin
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
DE Kemoko Turay
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
TE Farrod Green (reverts to practice squad)
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
1
1
1
1