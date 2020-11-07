Colts activate LB Matthew Adams among several roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts activated linebacker Matthew Adams from the injured reserve list among several roster moves, the team announced Saturday.

Adams has been on the injured reserve list since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3. The Colts designated him to return this week, which makes this move unsurprising.

While the Colts activated Adams from the injured reserve list, they also placed wide receiver Ashton Dulin on the list due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Lions. Dulin was ruled out on the final injury report, but it appears the injury is serious enough to keep him out a minimum of three weeks.

The Colts also elevated wide receivers Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. Depth is needed in the room with Dulin on IR and T.Y. Hilton doubtful for the matchup.

In addition, the Colts signed kicker Matt Gay to the practice squad and released running back Darius Jackson.

