Colts activate LB Malik Jefferson from COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts activated linebacker Malik Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

Jefferson was placed on the reserve list last week when the Colts had a number of players get hit by the virus. Most of them have come back from the list since the league changed its protocols.

Jefferson has been on the practice squad for the entire season before being called up on Dec. 15.

The Colts also announced that quarterback James Morgan and tight end Eli Wolf have been restored to the practice squad from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

Long snapper Kyle Nelson was released from the practice squad after filling in for starter Luke Rhodes, who was placed on the COVID-19 list just before the Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.