Colts activate LB Darius Leonard, two others from COVID-19 list
The Indianapolis Colts activated linebacker Darius Leonard along with two others from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.
Under the new guidelines from the league, asymptomatic players can return after five days even if they’re unvaccinated. The Colts got five of their players back on Wednesday and should be getting more back throughout the week.
The Colts also added to players to the practice squad COVID-19 list. So let’s take a look at the roster moves the Colts made Thursday:
Activated LB Darius Leonard from COVID-19 list
AP Photo/Aaron Doster
Activated WR Zach Pascal from COVID-19 list
AP Photo/Matt Patterson
Activated S Khari Willis from COVID-19 list
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Placed QB James Morgan on practice squad COVID-19 list
AP Photo/Matthew Hinton
Placed TE Eli Wolf on practice squad COVID-19 list
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
