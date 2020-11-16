Colts to activate DE Kemoko Turay from PUP list

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to activate defensive end Kemoko Turay from the reserve/PUP list this week ahead of the Week 11 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday.

Turay started the season on the PUP list as he continued to work his way back from the ankle injury that ended his season early in 2019. He did face some complications during the offseason because of COVID-19, but it seems he’s ready to return.

The Colts have been enjoying a nice uptick in pressure rate from their defensive line, mostly thanks to the work being done from the interior. The edge has been a bit inconsistent this season, which makes this addition a necessary one for the second half.

Turay was flashing his potential throughout the first six games of the season in 2019. His speed and bend from the edge are aspects that the Colts don’t currently have on the roster so his return will be a welcome one.

The Colts are favorites to open the week against the Packers this week, and they are hoping the return of Turay will bring them closer to a victory.