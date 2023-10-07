Colts activate Jonathan Taylor for Sunday vs. Titans

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is set to make his 2023 debut on Sunday against the Titans.

The Colts announced today that Taylor has been activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and is now on the 53-player roster.

Taylor was the NFL's leading rusher in 2021 but took a step backward during an injury-plagued 2022 and hasn't played yet this year. He has made clear that he's unhappy with the team and would like a new contract, but he also said this week that he wouldn't be there if he wasn't committed.

The Colts waived running back Jake Funk to make room for Taylor on the roster.

The Titans are 2.5-point favorites in Indianapolis on Sunday. With all four teams in the AFC South at 2-2, the Colts-Titans game will be an opportunity for both teams to get some separation in the division, and the Colts hope Taylor's presence can make a difference in their offense.