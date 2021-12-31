Colts activate Jahleel Addae and Marlon Mack off of COVID-19 list

The Colts have gotten a couple of depth pieces back in advance of Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders.

Indianapolis announced on Friday that safety Jahleel Addae and running back Marlon Mack have been activated off the COVID-19 list.

Addae has appeared in seven games this season, starting last week’s Saturday victory over the Cardinals. He had six total tackles while playing 94 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Mack has appeared in just six games this season, rushing for 101 yards on 28 carries. He hasn’t been active since Week Eight, but remains a solid insurance policy for the Colts should anything happen to starting running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts could still get quarterback Carson Wentz back in time for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Wentz will have to be activated off of COVID reserve by Saturday afternoon, but he then will have to separately clear the COVID-19 protocols on Sunday morning before the game.

