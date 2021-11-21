Colts activate S Jahleel Addae to 53-man roster

The Indianapolis Colts activated safety Jahleel Addae from the practice squad to the active roster and waived cornerback Anthony Chesley, the team announced Saturday.

Addae had been residing on the practice squad while being called up on gamedays as an extra body. Given that he’s already maxed out his two call-ups for the season in the last two weeks, the Colts needed to sign him to the active roster in order to make him available for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Though the team is hopefully Khari Willis can return in Week 12, Julian Blackmon is out for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles. Depth is needed in the room anywhere they can get it.

In his two games played with the Colts, Addae has three tackles while playing 10 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.

