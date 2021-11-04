Colts activate Dezmon Patmon from IR, call up Jahleel Addae for Thursday night

The Colts announced a few roster moves ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Jets.

Wide receiver Dezmon Patmon has been activated from injured reserve, safety Jahleel Addae has been elevated from the practice squad, and safety Khari Willis has been placed on injured reserve.

Patmon was placed on injured reserve before Week One and he returned to practice on October 20. Patmon was a sixth-round pick last year and he played two offensive snaps without catching a pass in his lone appearance of the season.

Addae signed to the practice squad late last month. He spent seven of the last eight seasons with the Chargers and had 21 tackles, an interception, and a half-sack in 11 games last season.

