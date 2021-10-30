Colts activate Dayo Odeyingbo among several roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced several roster moves on Saturday ahead of the Week 8 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

The moves include the activation of a highly-anticipated rookie pass rusher and the waiving of a depth running back.

Here’s a look at the roster moves that were made on Saturday:

DL Dayo Odeyingbo activated

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The big news here is that the Colts will see the rookie make his debut on Sunday. How much that will turn into remains to be seen, but we will finally see the versatile pass rusher on the field for the first time. The Colts used their second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Odeyingbo hoping to pair him with Kwity Paye for the foreseeable future.

RB Jordan Wilkins waived

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Colts made somewhat of a surprising move in waiving Wilkins. He’s been out the last few weeks with what was labeled as a non-football illness. Wilkins has always been solid depth but it seems the Colts are ready to move on in favor of another young running back who we’ll talk about shortly.

LB Jordan Glasgow activated

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Colts activated the second-year linebacker from the injured reserve list after he missed the last five games due to a concussion. Glasgow won’t see many reps on defense but will make an impact on special teams.

DL Khalil Davis waived

In order to make room on the roster, the Colts had to let go of another player along with Jordan Wilkins. Davis is that player after he was claimed at the beginning of the month.

RB Deon Jackson elevated from practice squad

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The undrafted rookie free agent will be taking the place of Wilkins on the active roster. Jackson impressed during the preseason enough to earn a spot on the practice squad and now will be on the active roster for game day. If Marlon Mack gets traded next week, Jackson could see a bigger role.

S Josh Jones elevated from practice squad

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The final piece of the roster moves included safety Josh Jones being elevated from the practice squad. This is the second time he’s been elevated after his first being last week against the San Francisco 49ers.

