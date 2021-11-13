Colts activate CB T.J. Carrie, elevate S Jaleel Addae

The Indianapolis Colts activated cornerback T.J. Carrie from the injured reserve list, waived cornerback BoPete Keyes and elevated safety Jahleel Addae from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

With Carrie returning to the active roster, he’s likely to be on a pitch count coming off of a knee injury.

Addae comes up from the practice squad to add some depth at safety with both Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon on the injured reserve list.