Colts activate Carson Wentz from COVID-19 reserve

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is back on the active roster after a brief stint on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Wentz was activated today, making him the highest-profile player to benefit from the NFL’s new rule reducing the amount of time that unvaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 have to quarantine. Following CDC guidance, the NFL changed the minimum quarantine time from 10 days to five days. Wentz is unvaccinated.

Although Wentz still has to get final clearance from doctors tomorrow, all expectations are that he will play tomorrow against the Raiders.

The Colts have also activated tackle Braden Smith and cornerback T.J. Carrie, elevated long snapper Kyle Nelson and safety Will Redmond from the practice squad, brought up quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad, waived offensive linemen Joey Hunt and Greg Senat, and restored cornerback Chris Wilcox from COVID-19 reserve to the practice squad.

Sunday’s game is a big one: If the Colts win, they clinch a playoff berth. If the Raiders win, Las Vegas would clinch a playoff berth with another win next week.

