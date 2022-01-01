Colts activate Carson Wentz among slew of roster moves
The Indianapolis Colts made a slew of roster moves ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Saturday.
A mix between activations from the COVID-19 list and call-ups from the practice squad, the Colts made a handful of roster moves. In the case of Carson Wentz, he is not fully out of the woods yet.
The Colts had to activate Wentz in order to have him available for Sunday’s game. If he tests out of the league’s protocol on Sunday morning, he will start against the Raiders.
Before the Colts look to clinch a playoff berth for the second year in a row, here are the roster moves they made ahead of the Week 17 matchup:
QB Carson Wentz activated from COVID-19 list
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
RT Braden Smith activated from COVID-19 list
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
CB T.J. Carrie activated from COVID-19 list
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
LS Kyle Nelson elevated from practice squad
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
S Will Redmond elevated from practice squad
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
QB Brett Hundley elevated from practice squad (COVID-19 replacement)
AP Photo/Tony Avelar
Elevated DT Chris Williams from practice squad (COVID-19 replacement)
AP Photo/Duane Burleson
C Joey Hunt waived
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
OT Greg Senat waived
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
CB Chris Wilcox restored from practice squad/COVID-19 list
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
