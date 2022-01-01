Colts activate Carson Wentz among slew of roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts made a slew of roster moves ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Saturday.

A mix between activations from the COVID-19 list and call-ups from the practice squad, the Colts made a handful of roster moves. In the case of Carson Wentz, he is not fully out of the woods yet.

The Colts had to activate Wentz in order to have him available for Sunday’s game. If he tests out of the league’s protocol on Sunday morning, he will start against the Raiders.

Before the Colts look to clinch a playoff berth for the second year in a row, here are the roster moves they made ahead of the Week 17 matchup:

QB Carson Wentz activated from COVID-19 list

RT Braden Smith activated from COVID-19 list

CB T.J. Carrie activated from COVID-19 list

LS Kyle Nelson elevated from practice squad

S Will Redmond elevated from practice squad

QB Brett Hundley elevated from practice squad (COVID-19 replacement)

Elevated DT Chris Williams from practice squad (COVID-19 replacement)

C Joey Hunt waived

OT Greg Senat waived

CB Chris Wilcox restored from practice squad/COVID-19 list

