Colts activate Carroll Phillips from PUP list

Defensive end Carroll Phillips had a short stay on the Colts’ physically unable to perform list.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that Phillips has been activated from the list a day after he was placed on it. Colts veterans don’t report until Wednesday, so Phillips did not miss any full squad practice time during his brief stay on the PUP list.

Phillips was undrafted out of Illinois in 2017 and signed with the Jaguars. He appeared in four games as a rookie and then moved to the Colts last September after failing to make the cut to 53 in Jacksonville. He had five tackles in six games last year and ended the year on injured reserve.

The Colts drafted Ben Banogu and Gerri Green this offseason and they also signed Justin Houston to make a more crowded defensive end room for Phillips to navigate if he’s going to make the team.